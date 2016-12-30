Rev. Palmer-Buckle breaks the internet with his ‘Rastafarian’ look

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Rev. Palmer-Buckle dressed as Rastafarian

The Catholic Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle has taken what could best be described as ‘Religious Tolerance Campaign’ to a new another level as he storms the Church’s ‘End of Year Get Together’ for Priests and Religious leaders in the Accra Archdiocese dressed as Rastafarian.

The Archbishop’s look at the ceremony and amusement is a strong indication that he wants a united Ghana that tolerates all religions for a peaceful co-existence.

In recent reports, he was seen in a photo having a common Muslim prayer with the National Chief Imam of Ghana Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu when he paid a courtesy call on the Muslim leader.

According to reports, the amazing Archbishop is the type that ‘respects the faith of others and does not speak ill of any religion in Ghana and beyond.’

