Rescuers In Thailand Remove Large Snake From Toilet

On Monday, emergency crew in Thailand were recorded conducting an unusual rescue – removing a large rat snake from a toilet bowl.

A video posted to YouTube shows an animal rescue worker using a catch pole to snare the reptile as it moves inside a toilet in Khon Kaen.

A second rescue worker, wearing a protective glove, steps in to prevent the snake from escaping the noose and slithering down the toilet drain.

The snake, a non-venomous rat snake, was reportedly released the next day in an area considered to be a safe distance from the nearest commode.





