PLAYBACK: Badwam on Adom TV

The last edition of Adom TV’s Badwam programme for the year 2016 featured Member of Parliament for Bantama, Henry Kwabena Kokofu and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kwabena Minta Akando who joined host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante review the year.

The three touched on several issues that dominated the headlines in 2016 including the president’s Ford car gift, the murder of Abuakwa North MP, J B Danquah Adu, allegations of corruption against former NHIS boss, Sylvester Mensah, the death of the NPP’s former Chairman Jake Obetsebi Lamptey and the NDC’s defeat in the 2016 elections.