Parliament approved £45m for Eastern University – Mahama

President John Mahama at the site of the Eastern Region University in Somanya

President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that parliament has agreed an amount of £45million for the construction of the University for Environment and Sustainable Development in the Eastern Region.

President Mahama, who revealed this during the inaugural ceremony at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo municipality on Thursday, December 29 indicated: “Parliament has approved a £45million commercial agreement [between the government of Ghana and an Italian firm for the development of the university].”

Mr Mahama thanked all individuals and organisations who have contributed from the conception of the idea to its current state of construction.

Mr Mahama also urged the incoming government to do its best to ensure the completion of the tertiary educational facility.

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development is aimed at providing higher education, dissemination of knowledge relating to developments in environment and agro-business and creation of the needed environment that fosters exchange of knowledge and the pursuit of national development.