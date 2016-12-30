Paralyzed 11-yr-old rape victim cries for justice, medical support

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

An Eleven-year-old girl who got paralyzed after being allegedly defiled by her school mate’s father, is seeking justice as well as medical support.

Atinka Fm’s Regina Asamoah reported on July 30, 2015 that the victim, who was then a 10-year-old was left bedridden after allegedly being defiled on two occasions by her schoolmate’s father at Anyaa, a suburb of Accra.

The class one pupil of Anyaa D/A Government School was defiled by the man in a bush on 14th and 17th July, 2015 respectively while on her way to school.



The suspect known to the victim as “Jessica Papa” (Jessica’s Father) is said to be an auto- mechanic who lives in the area.

Atinka Fm with support from the Child Protection Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital sought for medical treatment for the victim . After spending months at the hospital, she regained stamina to walk comfortably and was no longer confined to the hospital bed.

The brilliant girl with a promising future was later sponsored by the Daniel Amoateng Foundation and Joselyn Dumas Foundation to go back to school.

However, a year after she was enrolled in a new school, the 11-year-old girl got paralyzed again after falling in school.



Regina Asamoah who visited the victim at the Accident Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital reported that the 11-year-old was in so much pain.

The 11-year-old girl wants the police to find “the rapist and prosecute him.” She further requested to be enrolled in school after being discharged.



She was hopeful that she will leave the hospital and overcome her current predicament as she did the first time around.

Mother of the victim, Dianah Sowah, is passionately appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians to support her pay the medical bills of her daughter as the family is not financially sound to absorb the medical bills.

She is however disappointed in the Ghana Police Service for not being able to arrest the alleged rapist.



It is her fervent hope that the doctors find a lasting solution to the pain her daughter is going through.

Police Investigations

The Anyaa District Police Command on July 20, 2015 confirmed the arrest of the man suspected to have allegedly defiled the 10-year-old class one pupil of Anyaa D/A Government School, rendering her partially paralyzed.

The District Commander, DSP Christian Kpordje in an interaction with Atinka News confirmed that the case was reported on the 20th July, 2015 and an arrest made the same day.

He hinted that that investigation was still on-going as the suspect had denied committing the crime. The police chief said the suspect claimed he was in his shop at the specific times that the alleged incident took place.

According to DSP Christian Kpordje, the victim’s statement had contradictory elements as she claimed at a point that the suspect was the real perpetrator and at another instance said he was not the one.

This he said calls for detailed investigation to establish enough evidence before the suspect is put before court.



In a telephone interaction with Atinka Fm’s Regina Asamoah on Wednesday, Decmeber 28, 2016, DSP Christian Kpordje was of the firm commitment that the rapist will be arrested and prosecuted.

