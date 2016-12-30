'Onaapo' hitmaker, 'Virgin Pastor' to rock DKB's Comedy Express this Friday

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Dee Aja

The undisputed King of Comedy, DKB after an amazing performance at the 1023 laughs and Music brings us the climax of the premium monthly Comedy show, Comedy Express dubbed the Election Edition, the show promises to be full of back to back “rib-cracking” jokes, to climax a year where comedy has broken out, the comedians billed on the night promise to bring out the best in them to end a very successful year of comedy.

Comedy Express would be honoured with the special appearances from two individuals who have had a huge break through this year, the composer of the hit campaign song “Onaapo” and the Virgin Pastor.

In case you don’t know who the Virgin Pastor is, well, he is a pastor whose video went viral about his vivid description of his first sexual intercourse with his newly wedded wife some few months back. The Virgin Pastor would make this special appearance with his wife.

Supporting the King on the night is Foster Romanus, Khemikal, OB, Jacinta, Lekzy DeComic, James brown, Teekay, Nino, Moses Putogo, Akosua Nonfa etc. This exceptional edition of comedy express happens at the usual venue; The Chop Bar lounge inside the A&C mall, East Legon.

Tickets are going for Ghc 30 with free delivery anywhere in Accra, contact line for calls or WhatsApp is 057-124-1341, the best part is you will get a free can of giant malt to enjoy the comedy show with. Come and end the year in a very “rib-cracking” style.