Omotola donates to orphanage in Ghana

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: asempanews.com

2016-12-30

Omotola at the orphanage

Ace Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has put smiles on the faces of the deprived with her donation to an orphanage in Accra.

A picture on her Instagram page showed the Nollywood sweetheart playing with a child from the children’s home in Accra.

The trip sponsored by Ghandour cosmetics couldn’t have come at a better time than the Christmas season.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian company, launched operations in Lagos, Nigeria after Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was unveiled as brand ambassador alongside John Dumelo in August, this year.

Big ups to Real Omo Sexy, and sponsors for this kind gesture.