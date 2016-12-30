Okyeame Kwame gears up for 4Syte tv music video awards

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: asempanews.com

2016-12-30

Okyeame Kwame

Sensational hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame has released a video on his Facebook page urging his fans to vote for him on his nomination for an award by 4Syte tv music video awards.

The “WO so” hit maker also called on his fans to come out in their members to support and witness him give out his best on the night.

“You know what, I’m looking fit for tomorrow’s show 4Syte tv music awards. You have to come and check me out and make sure you vote for me” he said

Watch the video here: