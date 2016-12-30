No hooting, heckling at Asantehemaa’s funeral – Manhyia warns

The late Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwa Ampem II

The Planning Committee of the Asantehemaa’s funeral arrangements is sending a stern warning to people who may attend the final funeral rites to refrain from hooting at dignitaries at the funeral grounds in Kumasi.

It further warned people to desist from making disparaging remarks about dignitaries saying such misconduct does not augur well for nation building.

The Chief of Staff of Manhyia Kofi Badu expressed worry about the incident that happened at the one week observation of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II where the outgoing President John Dramani Mahama was hooted at.

Mr Badu warned people who will be commiserating with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to desist from such unruly behaviour.

According to the Chief of Staff, the incident caused the displeasure of the King His Majesty and the Committee has been tasked to ensure such ’embarrassing’ incident do not repeat itself.

The thirteenth Queen mother of the Asante kingdom will be buried on January 16, 2017.