Never compare me to anyone – Burna Boy

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2016-12-30

Burna Boy

Burna Boy is wrapping 2016 in a thoughtful note to those who are trying to compare him with other singers.

He said that he doesn’t have a sponsor or support from anyone but he solely depends on God for his success.

Burna boy who earlier in the year was mixed up in a baby mama mess as an Instagram user identified as Uju Stella claimed him to be responsible for her pregnancy has issued a stern warning on his social media account.

The warning comes after the Nigerian singer had earlier blasted media houses, bloggers and news websites for spreading false information about him.

He said “I’m 25 years old born 2/7/1991. I’ve never got no free gifts from no “Big man” or Politician Ever, I don’t have no Sponsor, no support from anyone but God, My Fans, my Family and Gambo in Heaven. The amount of times I’ve nearly lost my life alone should b proof that God is real. “

He pleaded “So please Never compare me to anyone, Ever! because No one can Swing on a bar in my Playground”

We hope that those who are trying to compare him with others will hear.