Nduom: Make national ID functional by 2018

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has charged the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to adequately resource the National Identification Authority (NIA) so it works efficiently.

According to the party, such a move will help facilitate national growth.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, 29 December, founder and leader of the PPP, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom outlined the importance of a national identification system.

He admitted that some progress has been made by the NIA but the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government must ensure that it provides “adequate financial, human and technical support so that the work can be completed by the end of 2017”.

Dr Nduom said it will be useful in all areas including “banking, broadening the national revenue base, criminal justice, voter registration and others”.

The NIA was set up in 2003 under the Office of the President with the mandate to issue national ID cards and manage the National Identification System (NIS). This resulted in the passing of the National Identification Authority Act, 2006 (Act 707) to give it the necessary legal premises on which to operate. The National Identity Register Act, 2008 (Act 750) was also passed to give authorisation for collection of personal and biometric data and to ensure the protection of privacy and personal information of enrollees.

However, inadequate resources have stalled the work of the authority in ensuring that an efficient system is created.