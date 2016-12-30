MUSIGA’s end of year message to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: asempanews.com

2016-12-30

Bice “Obour” Osei Kuffour, MUSIGA President

MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour known in showbiz circles as Obour has written a thought-provoking New Year’s message to Ghanaians.

The “konkontibaa” hit maker, posted the message on MUSIGA’s Instagram page, stressing the need for industry players to remain united.

Read letter below:

The President, national executive officers and members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) sends seasonal felicitations to Ghanaians on this joyous occasion.

As the goodwill of this season brings joy and happiness to many, MUSIGA would like to call on Ghanaians to use the season to also reflect on the many good things our nation reflects and resolve that the coming year would be a year of positives. That our national political life be devoid of malice and acrimony and the national agenda should be our focus.

To members of the creative arts community, let us endeavour to work in unity, agreeing to disagree yet remaining focused on our supreme objective which is national development.

Once again we wish you the best of the season and a happy new year.

Signed

Bice “Obour” Osei Kuffour

President