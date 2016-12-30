M.anifest reacts to fan on Sarkodie collaboration in 2017

M.anifest ‘Believe’ cover

M.anifet was on YFM to promote his ‘Believe’ record which features R2Bees Nation’s Mugeez and South Africa’s Kwesta.

In between promoting the single and launching his #BelieveChallenge on the Y Lounge with Akosua Hanson and DJ Kess, a fan asked if M.Dot will consider recording with Sarkodie and Casper Nyovest in 2017 and he quipped;

“We will see what next year holds. They have to try and believe in me. So we will see.”

This Xmas, the godMC wanting to show appreciation to his followers launched the #BelieveChallenge to reward them with autographed NoWhere Cool CDs, Tickets to Muse Live Concert and more!