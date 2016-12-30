Let’s endeavour to work in unity – Obour to creative arts community

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Obour, MUSIGA President

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has urged stakeholders in the creative art industry to work together in unity in the coming years.

He emphasized the need for musicians to remain focused on the goal of national development.

Obour also encouraged Ghanaians to use the Christmas and New year season to reflect on many good things and to resolve and reflect that the coming years will be positive.

READ THE FULL MESSAGE BELOW:

End of year message by Bice Osei Kuffour, MUSIGA President

The President, national executive officers and members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) sends seasonal felicitations to Ghanaians on this joyous occasion.

As the goodwill of this season brings joy and happiness to many, MUSIGA would like to call on Ghanaians to use the season to also reflect on the many good things our nation reflects and resolve that the coming year would be a year of positives. That our national political life be devoid of malice and acrimony and the national agenda should be our focus.

To members of the creative arts community, let us endeavour to work in unity, agreeing to disagree yet remaining focused on our supreme objective which is national development.

Once again we wish you the best of the season and a happy new year.

Signed

Bice “Obour” Osei Kuffour

President