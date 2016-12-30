Kwame Dadzie reviews Sarkodie’s tribute song to Daasebre Gyamena

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: abrantepa.com

2016-12-30

play videoSarkodie’s ‘Kokooko’

Song: Kokooko Remix Artiste: Sarkodie ft. Gladstorm Akwaboah Producer: Jay So Author: Kwame Dadzie

‘Top’: A tribute song? A love song? What really is it? Well, this has been the controversy surrounding the latest single by Sarkodie, a remix to the late highlife musician, Daasebre Gyamena’s ‘Kokooko.’

Instrumentation: Done in Key F# Major, the beat to the song takes certain elements of the original ‘Kokooko’ by Daasebre Gyamena and Jayso adds his own ingredients to it. He changes the baseline and the timing of the kicks – that gives it a more hip hop feel. However, the many fusions and simulations to the original beat make the remix sound quite crowded when it gets to the chorus.

Song Arrangement and Creativity: To start with, the concept of making Sarkodie rap to the original ‘Kokooko’ beat in the background did not gel. I don’t know if it was from Sarkodie or the producer who did not do the arrangement well. There are times Sarkodie raps off-beat at the beginning of the song.

I also find it difficult to understand why the response ‘Kokooko’ intersperses Sarkodie’s rap verses throughout and even continues in Akwaboah’s verse (the chorus). It makes little music sense. I think the rap verses would have been solid without the many ‘Kokooko’ responses in the background. They don’t communicate any coherence to the lyrics.

Sarkodie’s Delivery: Sarkodie raps well in the song but the flow is ordinary. There are few times Sarkodie has done different flows on songs and they sound superb. I don’t feel that on the ‘Kokooko’ remix.

Akwaboah: Akwaboah’s new touch to the original ‘Kokooko’ chorus is refreshing. In fact, one would have wished that he sang additional verses but that would have rendered the song cumbersome. His part is one of the high points of the song. I am so enthused about where he sings melodies to some of Sarkodie’s rap lines. That is real creativity.

Lyrical Content/Message: The message of the original ‘Kokooko’ song by Daasebre is simply about someone pleading on the lover to let them into their lives. That is the theme Sarkodie starts with – by telling a story about his love, how they started; all in a bid to get her love.

In the second verse, however, Sarkodie takes a foray into talking about Daasebre and how much Ghanaians cherish him. Then he wraps up by asking God to listen to Daasebre as he knocks at His door, asking Him to give Daasebre a place of rest.

These two themes perfectly link to a single subject of ‘knocking at the door’ – first, the ‘character’ knocks at the door of the lover; second, the ‘character’ tells God that Daasebre knocks at His door. So it passes for a tribute song to the deceased highlife crooner!

‘Drop’: Even though this tribute by Sarkodie is worth commending, it falls below the standard of the original song by Daasebre Gyamena and Lord Kenya. I don’t know if it was hastily done but I believe it would have been better because I know the capabilities of Sarkodie and Akwaboah. I rate the song 60%.