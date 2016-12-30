Kwadwo Asamoah describes Di Natale as an amazing player

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2016
Source: kickgh.com
Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah says Antonio Di Natale is one of the greatest players he has ever played with in his career.
According to the 28-year-old midfielder, playing along with such players in the same team is one of his achievements.
“In my team I have played against a lot of great players, and even before coming here I played for Udinese and we had a captain – Di Natale. He was an amazing player,” he told Cross The Line
“When it comes to Juventus, it’s difficult because I have played with so many greats, you can’t just mention one. It is a great achievement for me.”
“Not every African player gets to play with these great players and in this great team. I am so grateful for that.”
The Ghanaian enforcer also mentioned the most toughest players to play against in his career.
“I can mention a few who it wasn’t easy playing against because of their speed and their skill.
“I imagined to do what I could against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado, Gareth Bale – those are the three. It wasn’t easy playing against them.”
Asamoah has made two FIFA World Cup appearances for Ghana.