Kwadwo Asamoah describes Di Natale as an amazing player

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: kickgh.com

2016-12-30

Kwadwo Asamoah and Di Natale

Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah says Antonio Di Natale is one of the greatest players he has ever played with in his career.

According to the 28-year-old midfielder, playing along with such players in the same team is one of his achievements.

“In my team I have played against a lot of great players, and even before coming here I played for Udinese and we had a captain – Di Natale. He was an amazing player,” he told Cross The Line

“When it comes to Juventus, it’s difficult because I have played with so many greats, you can’t just mention one. It is a great achievement for me.”

“Not every African player gets to play with these great players and in this great team. I am so grateful for that.”

The Ghanaian enforcer also mentioned the most toughest players to play against in his career.

“I can mention a few who it wasn’t easy playing against because of their speed and their skill.

“I imagined to do what I could against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado, Gareth Bale – those are the three. It wasn’t easy playing against them.”

Asamoah has made two FIFA World Cup appearances for Ghana.