I won't be disappointed if Grant drops me from final AFCON 2017 squad – Latif Blessing

2016-12-30

Latif Blessing

The reigning Ghana Premier League Player of the Year, Latif Blessing, says he will not be disappointed if he does not make Ghana’s squad for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

Blessing, also the topscorer of the Ghana Premier League has psyched himself for the possibility that he will miss out on the team. According to the youngster, national glory should be placed ahead of the interest of any individual.

“I am a professional and open to any possibility. I will give thanks to God no matter what and pray for the team’s success at the tourney as we all crave for one thing – bringing laurels to our motherland,” Blessing told the media after day 2 of training.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant is expected to announce a 23-man squad for the pre-AFCON camp in the UAE on January 2.

The Black Stars final day of non-residential training will conclude later today at the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School park in Accra.