I will be elevated like Donald Trump – Rapper Richy Rymz

2016-12-30

play videoRapper Richy Rymz

Young Rapper Richy Rymz says God will elevate him just like he did to president-elect of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump.

The No Be My Face rapper disclosed this in a recent with Enewsgh. He said, “my time will surely come and that spirit keeps me pushing harder because I believe the victory of Donald Trump will repeat itself and that reflection will be me ” .

He also announced the release date of his much awaited single, Trust No Man on January 1st 2016.

Watch the Video for No Be My Face featuring Medikal below: