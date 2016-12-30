I never made GHC1,500 from any of my albums – Yaw Sarpong reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Gospel legend Yaw Sarpong

Gospel legend Yaw Sarpong has made a shocking revelation on Accra-based Onua 95.1 FM that ever since he started commercial music, none of his albums gave him GHc1,500 in cash.

“I can recalled that, I started getting some money from my album ‘Se Yehowa Hyira Woa” which was produced by Dr Osei Kwame Despite, he is the only producer who gave me what is due me after the proceeds from that album. When you are working with him he will make sure you get your share”, Yaw Sarpong told Christian Agyei Frimpong host of Anigye Mmre on Onua FM.

“With my first producer Isaac Taylor, he bought a car for me, bought a parcel of land for me, I started to build but the building was demolished, when I moved in, he gave me money. But none of my albums, me, Yaw Sarpong gave me GHc 1,500” The gospel artiste shed tears when the host played one of his tracks “Sa me Yare” which talks about his sickness years back.

He shared his testimony and thank God and the head pastor of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi for giving him a Hyundai Sonata, which solved his problem of spending GHc 1,000 monthly on hiring taxi. Meanwhile, Yaw Sarpong is out with his new album titled “Divine Appointment”.

The lyrics of one of the songs had him (Yaw Sarpong) appointing some ministers of the Gospel like Mensah Otabil, Bishop Agyinasare, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills into key positions in Ghana.