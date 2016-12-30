I have experienced the God of 'the 11th hour' – Gifty Anti

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: asempanews.com

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Gifty Anti like everyone else has some special words for loved ones, as the year 2016 comes to an end.

The ace journalist, in her letter to fans revealed how faith has led her into a pleasant encounter with God.

“I have experienced the God of ‘the 11th hour’. When I least expected it, He came through for me,” she said in her Instagram post.

She thus urged all to trust God in their endeavors.

Read Gifty Anti’s letter titled ‘MY LITTLE PEP TALK BEFORE THE YEAR ENDS’ below:

My Dear One, The God who started with us, will take us through to an expected end. Believe it.

Remember, we are ending a calendar year, not God’s agenda and timings. Not your dreams, not your aspirations, not your purpose.

I have experienced the God of ‘the 11th hour’. When I least expected it, He came through for me. My Super Crazy Faith is still in Motion because of what I have witnessed and Experienced.

Don’t lose hope. Don’t give up. God is still working on Your case. His timing is not our timing. Hold on to God. Trust Him. Get close to Him and have Faith. Believe that His Grace is sufficient for you.

Pray into 2017 and walk into it with great confidence because God has got you covered.

Be positive. Be happy. And always remember to smile and be determined to make an impact with the ‘little’ that you have.

Much Love from me,

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, OGA.