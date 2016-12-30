Horse Escapes Death After Pretending To Be Donkey

In an attempt to escape death, a horse mixed in with mini donkeys at a kill lot.

The grey horse named Bubbles was saved after Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue Inc, a rescue organization, visited the lot to take some mini donkeys.

According to Becky’s Hope, Bubbles walked up to them, determined to get out.

They posted on their facebook page:

BUBBLES!! A story to warm your heart! When we went to bail the mini donkeys from the kill lot, this skinny, grey gelding walked straight up to our trailer, pass the gates, disregarding the commands of the kill lot employees. He was intent that this was his ride out of there. We stood there staring as this old guy with crumbled ears from frostbite waited patiently for the group of mini donkeys to catch up so he could jump on the “freedom trailer” out of there. There was just no way we could leave him behind!

Thanks to your overwhelming generosity, we had just enough money left over to pay his bail. This sweet, old man won our hearts the minute he decided it was the perfect time to escape the kill lot. It seems that he thought nobody would notice him escaping if he simply mixed in with the mini donkeys! Bubbles is now safe here at Becky’s Hope where he continues to hang out with his mini donkey cohorts. If you need a gift for the animal lover in your life…consider giving them the gift of love by sponsoring Bubbles in their name. He has lots of love to give! #Bubbles

The horse suffers from crumbled ears due to frostbite.

Bubbles was among several animals saved from the kill lot after Becky’s Hope had enough money to cover the bail.





