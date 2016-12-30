Gyan tells Ghanaians to equally mock Tevez's China move

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana captain

Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan has reacted on social media platform, Twitter, claiming he still awaits those who criticised his move to China to do same to Argentine striker, Carlos Tevez, who recently signed a move to the same club, Shanghai SIPG.

The former Sunderland player after signing for the Chinese club seasons ago was heavily criticised by a section of the Ghanaian media for such a move.

The criticism was premised on the fact that Gyan, captain of Ghana’s senior National football team, needed quality playing time at the club level in a competitive league and did not expect him to have opted for big money in the Chinese Super league.

In a bid to make the Chinese league more attractive, Asamoah Gyan’s former club, Shanghai SIPG is signing some of the famous names in the world of football.

The club recently signed former Manchester City star Carlos Tevez and Chelsea’s Oscar. Tevez after signing for the Chinese club is now the highest paid wage player in the World followed by Oscar.

This moves, however, triggered the Gyan’s reaction to people who criticised his move then.

