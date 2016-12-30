Good, bad & crazy fashion @ 2016 Efya Girl Talk concert

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Efya at Girl Talk 2016

2016 Efya Girl Talk concert is over but it will never be appropriate if we decide to keep mute about what some ladies wore to the event which happened on December 23 at the National Theater in Accra.

Some ladies used several months to plan for this big event so if they take several days to sit down, design a plan of attending the show and we say nothing about them, then we are not being fair to them.

Not just that, some ladies also spent huge sums of money on their looks just to have fun at the 5th edition of the event so we need to talk about them as well.

Zionfelix.net on the night of the event captured some ladies on tape for the world to know what they also wore to the concert because it should not always be about the celebrities. Some ladies can never step out without showing more than necessary.

Whilst such ladies exhibited their goodies, others wanted only their partners to enjoy their properties so they covered them.

Watch what some ladies wore to the 2016 edition of Efya Girl Talk concert.