God has spoken – Sani Daara mocks Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: footballghana.com

2016-12-30

Ibrahim Sani Daara

Communication Director for the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sani Daara has taken a swipe at the outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye, claiming that “God has spoken”.

The sports ministry and the Ghana Football Association have been on each other’s neck since Nii Lante took office but following his NDC Party’s defeat in the 2016 polls, he will be removed from office when the President-elect Nana Akuffo Addo officially assumes office on January 7th.

And speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the outspoken FA spokesman poke fun at the outgoing minister.

“He talked too much and they were needless, but “God has spoken’’ and now that he’s leaving office I expect him to correct all the wrongs and the animosity he triggered between the Ghana Football Association and the Sports ministry and solely concentrate on his Parliamentary job since he will not be sports minister again after January 7th.”

He added’’ This a man who reported so many lies about the federation’s President Kwesi Nyantakyi and as well stepped on some highly respected personalities toes in the country all in the name of his fruitless agenda.”