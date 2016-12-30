GhIPSS expands e-zwich services

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) has increased access to e-zwich services by increasing the number of e-zwich agents by about 100 to over 325 agents.

This is to allow GhIPSS continue to improve electronic payment system through a biometric payment service.

According to GhIPSS, it has trained more agents expected to offer a variety of e-zwich services including deposits, cashback (withdrawals) and transfers of funds from one card to another.

The agents who are located in the Greater Accra, Western and Central Regions will operate in other regional capitals.

The Chief Executive of GhIPSS Archie Hesse explained that the agents would complement the services of the banks.

GhIPSS decided in recent times to allow small enterprises in various localities to also offer the e-zwich services after demand increased.

Before then, financial institutions such as banks and a Savings and Loans as well as Rural and Community banks provided the biometric payment.

Mr. Hesse stated that a number of banks in the country are already reconfiguring their ATMs to be e-zwich compliant.

“When you visit some ATMs, you will see fingerprint readers, these ATMs are either already accepting e-zwich card or will soon accept the cards,” he explained.

He indicated that every effort was being made to make the service widely available as part of the general plan to promote the cash-lite agenda.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana