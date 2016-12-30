Ghanaians will soon be crying for Mahama – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Rex Omar, Veteran highlife musician

Veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar says he is very comfortable with the NDC although his favourite party and candidate lost the just ended election.

He chose to sleep and is the least perturbed with the threats while some other celebrities cry for help.

“I endorsed the NDC since 2008. Despite the negativity it comes with it from anonymous people I still don’t regret following the NDC and I’m a straight forward politician.”

In a latest comment from the ace musician, he believes Ghanaians haven’t been fair to the incumbent president hence “Ghanaians will soon be crying for Mahama as they did for Osagyefo.”

His comment under incumbent president John Dramani Mahama Facebook’s post has generated interesting comments as well.

John Mahama posted: “I inaugurated a Joint Transition Team to begin the process of a smooth handing over of the governance of our beloved country, Ghana, to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Addressing the nation in the evening before December 7, I assured Ghanaians that Ghana will pass the test with distinction. Here we are today, ensuring smooth transfer of power to the admiration of Africa and the world. This is what makes us unique and this is why we must work to protect and defend our democratic credentials and reputation as a beacon of hope for Africa.”

Ghanaians will Soon be crying for you as we did for Osagyefo. I have no regrets for endorsing you, stay blessed my dear friend, he wrote.