Ghanaians will be happy again – Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo greets elders

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghanaians will rejoice again following his election to the highest office in the country.

Addressing chiefs and people of the Kwahu Traditional Area of the Eastern Region as part of his Thank you Tour, Akufo-Addo assured that he will fulfil all the promises he made prior to his election.

“The NPP is for the people of Kwahu, Nananom be patient for your government is in power now, with your help, support and prayers, we will go through with the one district, one factory policy as soon as possible to bring jobs to the youth.

Bawumia and myself will bring smiles back to the people again and Ghanaians will be happy for we have the manpower, expertise and resources in this country to do all what we have promised.”

The President-elect was thankful to the Kwahu Traditional Council and the entire people of Kwahu for their support in the December 7th elections.

Acting Head of the Kwahu Traditional Council who doubles as the Abetifi and Adonteng Chief, Nana Asiedu Agyemang, in a welcome address, assured Nana Addo of the full support and cooperation of the Council.

“We congratulate you for your efforts during the campaign period which has earned you the presidency. History has it that your grandfather Joseph Boakye Dankwah schooled and lived his life here at Kwahu Bepong, the very ground you stand on today; so you are indeed one of our own, we pledge our support to you and we will pray to the gods to help and guide you with wisdom and protection to govern our country”.