Finally! Sarkodie tells who ‘Kabutey’ is

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

2016-12-30

If you’ve carefully paid attention to Sarkodie’s rap lines, you would realise there is one particular name ‘Kabutey’ which he mostly mentions.

He made mention of it in Love Rocks, No kissing and many music enthusiasts have wondered who this ‘Kabutey’ could be, abrantepa.com has observed.

Well, Sarkodie in an interview on Metro TV prior to the 2016 Rapperholic Concert said it’s a name he heard and fell in love with.

According to him, he does not know anyone by the name ‘Kabutey’ but uses it because he finds it to be a nice name.

“It’s a name I actually like. I heard it. I don’t know who but I think I heard someone call that and I liked it,” he said.