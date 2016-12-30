Cindy Rice not ‘plastic rice’ – Management

Business News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: Jerry Tsatro Mordy

play videoA video circulating on social media suggests the Cindy rice brand is artificially manufactured

Management of Royal Bow Company Limited, importer and distributor of Cindy Rice, has denied reports suggesting its product is made of rubber.

A video circulating on social media suggests the popular rice brand is artificially manufactured of plastic grains which makes it unwholesome. This has come at a time when Ghanaians prepare meals with rice to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

However, Royal Bow says consumers should disregard such unfounded reports.

“Royal Bow is a company that prides itself in offering proper nutrition from its products and has subjected the full range of its products to scrutiny and tests by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana and the Ghana Standards Board”, noted a statement by Research and Brands Manager, Gbande Nikabs.

“Products from Royal Bow have passed all these tests and are fully certified by all relevant regulatory bodies”, the statement stressed.

It insists: “Cindy Rice is milled, processed, packaged and shipped with strict adherence to quality and protocol that ensure that every batch is inspected and approved”.

“With a commitment to up to date technology, and better standards of practice, the public should remain assured of the quality of Cindy Rice and disregard any such media displaying otherwise”.