Christian Atsu targets victory in final Newcastle Championship clash of 2016

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: footballghana.com

2016-12-30

Christian Atsu

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has backed his Newcastle United side to return to winning ways in their final Championship fixture of 2016 when they take on Nottingham Forest at home on Friday.

Speaking to NUFC.co.uk after the Boxing Day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, the on-loan midfielder revealed the desire in the Newcastle United dressing room to ‘make the fans happy’ following the disappointing performance against the Owls.

He said: “We want to act quickly, make things right and to come back to winning ways. “It is good that we have the next game coming up quick. We are really united and want the next opportunity to make our fans happy.

“We created chances (against Sheffield Wednesday), we need to keep the ball more and need to take our chances.”

Asked if he expected a tough game against Philippe Montanier’s side on Friday, Atsu admitted that every game in the championship is tough.

This will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2-1 Forest win at the start of December where Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett were sent off.

Atsu added: “Every game in the Championship is tough and you can see that – it is really hard, so we take every game very seriously.”

Atsu will depart for the UAE after the clash where he will join his national teammates for the pre-AFCON camp.