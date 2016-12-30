‘Chicken Band’ Holds Session As They Play Musical Instruments

A group of American chicken farmers introduced their flock of fowl to a few musical instruments and captured video of the hens holding a jam session.

A video posted to YouTube by user Two Creative Chicks shows three chickens at the Germantown farm in Maryland holding a jam session by pecking at a xylophone, keyboard and set of drums.

The owner joked the chickens are now a rock band known as the “Flockstars.”

The video’s description reads: “The FLOCKSTARS. Now available to perform for New Year’s Parties, Weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, Birthday Parties or any special occasion lol.“





