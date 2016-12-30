Celebrating Christmas, the Ideal way: Groupe Ideal holds Carol Service

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016



The Groupe Ideal melodies in a song ministration

This year’s carols night service at Groupe Ideal will remain one of the most memorable as 3 choirs walked away with 15,000 Ghana cedis as prize packages. Management of Groupe Ideal says apart from the night being time to connect with staff and clients, it is also a time to bond.

As a business entity, it is also a perfect time to reflect on the goodness of God to the entire business said the Director for Corporate Communications and Strategy Ekow Blankson.

A company like ours, with 13 subsidiaries and counting will all come together under one event umbrella to celebrate Christmas and honor the birth of Jesus Christ.

The President of Groupe Ideal Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani used the occasion to call on Ghanaians to be patience with the new government as they settle in to deliver on their promises. ‘’Am optimistic the NPP government will sure deliver as promised and will be a great administration Ghanaians will relish he added.’’

He affirmed that the focus of Groupe Ideal is on best customer experience; giving our customers value for their money.

In attendance were dignitaries such as Prince Kofi Amoabeng from UT Holdings, Rev Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, and Jihad Hijazi from Auto Plaza, Major General Kojo Adeti, and Chief of Staff, Ghana armed Forces, Yofi Grant managing partner, Grand Dupuis, Director, Data Bank and the Winneba Youth Choir.

The Groupe Ideal melodies and Harmonic choir from TV Africa thrilled the audience to their dancing feet.

Groupe Ideal is a registered business group that manages a diverse portfolio of businesses primarily in Ghana. It operates in the areas of investment banking, business finance, Trade, Asset Management, Mining and Offshore and Media consultancy services.

With a vision to be the standard of excellence in every sector they operate, Groupe Ideal hopes to replicate such impacts beyond the shores of Ghana by extending its operations into other African countries.

Subsidiaries under Groupe Ideal include, Ideal Finance, FirsTrust savings and loans, Ideal Capital partners, Ideal Asset Solution, Ideal Pension Trust, Ideal Insurance Brokers, Westfields offshore, Ideal Trade, Tsatse foundation, Ideal financial holdings, Ideal Equity, and TV Africa.

Stacy Amoateng and Jerry Ajorlolo were the MC’s for the occasion

GROUPE IDEAL. The lord’s heritage.