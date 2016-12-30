Cartoon: Post ‘onaapo’ defeat committee

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

The NDC’s defeat in the 2016 elections is the party’s worst since its formation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set up a committee to investigate what led to the party’s poor performance at the just ended elections.

The committee which is chaired by Professor Kwesi Botwey, has 90 days to submit its report to the party leadership with recommendations on how the party can recapture power in the next general elections in the next four years.

The committee’s membership includes;

Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho

Alhaji Huudu Yahya

Commander Asaase Gyimah

Dr. William Ahadzie

Dr. Ibrahim Zubairu

Razak Abu

Hon. Juliana Azumah Mensah

Hon. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and

Four Members of the party’s Parliamentary Caucus, including the Minority Leader.

They have a mandate to review and validate the results of the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections; Find out the causes of the poor performance of the NDC in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections; Deal with any other matter reasonably related to the above objectives; and Make recommendations to the National Executive Committee (NEC) about the way forward.

