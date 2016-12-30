Ati-Zigi wants a spot in the side ahead of the AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: footballghana.com

2016-12-30

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana Youth international goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is relishing the chance of claiming a spot in the Black Stars in the forthcoming 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Austrian-based custodian has been called up for the preliminary stages of the preparations with the Black Stars and he is hoping to make the official squad once Avram Grant announces the final squad.

Speaking on the possible outcome of the last three goal keepers to be named by Avram Grant, Lawrence Ati was optimistic of his chances in the national team set-up.

“Yeah, it’s been exciting so far. I’m calm and hope to do my utmost best and hope to get the opportunity of being part of the final squad, then I can take it from there.”