AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Mali name provisional 27-man squad

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2016-12-30

Mali

Ghana’s Group D opponents Mali have named a provisional 26-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Alain Giresse selected three goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders and six strikers.

The Frenchman will omit three players after their training tour of Morocco to end CAF’s 04 January deadline for the submission of final squads.

The list includes former Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord (WAFA SC) graduate Lassana Coulibaly who plays for Ligue 1 outfit Bastia.

He was instrumental in the academy side’s qualification to the Ghana Premier League three years ago.

Also on the list are talented striker Moussa Doumbia, Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace), Adama Traore of Monaco and goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Mali’s provisional squad:

Goalkeeper: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien de Bamako, Mali), Soumaïla Diakité (Stade Malien de Bamako, Mali), Oumar Sissoko (Orléans, France)

Defenders: Ousmane Coulibaly (Panathinaïkos Greece), Hamari Traoré (Reims, France), Molla Wagué (Udinese, Italy), Salif Coulibaly (T.P Mazembé, R.D Congo), Mohamed Oumar Konaté (Renaissance Berkane, Morocco), Youssouf Koné (Lille, France), Charles Traoré (Troyes, France), Mahamadou N’Diaye (Troyes, France)

Midfielders: Yacouba Sylla (Montpellier, France), Adama Traoré (AS Monaco, France), Mamoutou N’Diaye (RS Antwerp, Belgium), Lassana Coulibaly (Bastia, France), Sambou Yatabaré (Werder Bremen, Germany), Samba Sow (Kayeseryspor, Turkey), Ives Bissouma (Lille, France), Souleymane Diarra (Ujpest, Hungary), Falaye Sacko (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal)

Strikers: Moussa Maréga (Victoria, Guimarães, Portugal), Mustpaha Yatabaré (Krademir Karabukspor, Turkey), Adama Traoré (T.P Mazembé, R.D Congo) Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace, England), Moussa Doumbia (Rostov, Russia), Kalifa Coulibaly (La Gantoise, Belgium)