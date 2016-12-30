23 times Mahama was the dopest President on the African Continent

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: omgvoice.com

President John Dramani Mahama

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has been president of Ghana for the past four years.

He leaves office on January 7, 2017 for Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to take over.

Whether President Mahama will make a return is a question for another day.

However, we have proof that Ghana’s president was the dopest on the African continent during his term in office.

1. When he was the only black Santa Claus in town

2. When he took ‘sipping’ to a whole new level

3. When his fitness level was second to none

4. Haters will say it’s photoshop

5. When he took the job way too serious than he should’ve

6. When he restored all of our faiths in love with this throwback photo

7. When Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari got nothing on him

8. When he gave ‘Men In Black’ Directors new cast goals

9. When his selfie game was too hot to handle

10.When he didn’t give an f about who this guy was

11. When other African presidents envied his football skills

12. When he made Lordina the one true bae

13. Obama even attests to the fact that President Mahama is dope

14. The only president in Africa who knows what’s up when it comes to dabbing

15. When he went for a ride like a boss

16. When he was too down to earth

17. When he thought about mother Ghana like no body’s business

18. When he was the true Commander In Chief

19. When he was too cool for democracy to handle

20. When he proved Ghana was the most peaceful country in Africa

21. When he was the Rasta man we all wished he would be

22. Or had the dopest beard alive.

23. We believe after his presidency, tailoring could be the next step.