2 dead, 6 injured in bloody Prampram clashes

At least 16 suspects have been arrested at Pampram following a gun battle Thursday morning

A bloody gun battle over a piece of land Thursday morning has left two people dead, with six others sustaining serious injuries.

Tema Regional Police PRO ASP Juliana Obeng confirmed the clashes in an interview with Myjoyonline.com but the identities of the deceased persons are yet to be made public.

According to her, the clashes occurred between Miotso and Dawenya all within the Prampram enclave.



The factions were said to be fighting over a piece of land. Apart from the casualties properties running into several thousands of cedis were destroyed in the ensuing battle.

Cars were set ablaze as the reports of gun fire sent shivers down the spines of residents.

At least 16 suspects have also been arrested for questioning and possible prosecution, ASP Obeng stated.

The place is also under police surveillance, she added.



The issue has been transferred to the Criminal Investigative Department for thorough investigations.