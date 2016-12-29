Who God Bless…

Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo

One of the critical lessons to be learnt from Nana Akufo-Addo’s emphatic electoral victory is that God is not to be mocked.

For many years since the President-Elect showed an interest in becoming President of the Republic of Ghana, he has had to surmount myriad challenges. Of these, the most worrying was the one from within his political grouping. He has been described as the most vilified politician in Africa, yet today, he is laughing last and doing so best.

The ways of God vary from ours. When they placed their hands on their chests and swore that Nana Akufo-Addo cannot be President, they were playing God who alone knows tomorrow.

Now that God they claimed would not make the man President has made him one, we wonder what would be going on in their minds.

We recall the storming of the party headquarters by persons engaged to paint a picture of confusion and deny the party a dog’s chance of winning the polls.

Even intriguing and a source of lesson is the fact that the margin was unprecedented. God moves in mysterious ways, He performs anytime he wants to do so.

He does not contact his creatures before taking decisions.

Little wonder, the one-touch win they arrogated to themselves turned out to be the most humiliating defeat.

When they cry and turn to alcohol to sooth their pain, it is understandable.

God has a special way of dealing with issues and these are beyond our ken: that is why the illnesses attributed to the President-Elect, some of them well packaged in a so-called international magazine in a bid to impact negatively on Akufo-Addo’s chances, failed to fly.

Aren’t these lessons worthy of consideration by those who easily get consumed by sheer hatred? For each elapsing day in our sojourn on earth, myriad lessons rear their heads for those lucky to appreciate them.

We have seen them who defected and said all manner of nasty things about Akufo-Addo. Today, they would avoid the subject as they pray for negative developments during the tenure of the man who would soon call the shots. If they had eyes to see and to appreciate the works of the Creator who anointed the man soon to be President, they would discover that his hand is over the one who was presented as a bad product.

They would soon see him changing the fortunes of the country which has bled for so long – its resources looted by a clique which saw nothing wrong with their enterprise.

Intercessory activities continue to be said by Ghanaians. Let him, as David, not fear the Goliath who displayed hundreds of billboards across the country.