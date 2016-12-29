We will never forget fallen officers – Inspector Kudalor

play videoPrez. Mahama commissioned the Cenotaph at the ceremony

Inspector-General of Police, Dr John Kudalor has said sacrifices and hardwork of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty will not go down the drain but will forever be remembered.

At a memorial held today at the Police Training School to honour police officers, Dr Kudalor revealed that at least 15 police officers have died this year while serving this country most of them by armed robbers.

Inspector Dr Kudalor joined President John Mahama and other police officers to pour out “heartfelt” condolences to families of the fallen heroes.

“These fallen heroes deserve our recognition and praise for their unflinching sense of patriotism and duty”, the Inspector General of Police, John Kudalor said in a speech at the ceremony.

The ceremony also saw the commission of the Cenotaph by outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama.