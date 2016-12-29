VIDEO: Ghana FA explains delay in naming 2017 AFCON provisional squad

Saani Daara claims that some of the Black Star players have been released by their club teams.

Ghana Football Association spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara has explained why Black Stars training begun before the naming of a provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

There were surprises at the team’s opening training session in Accra on Wednesday including Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player Latif Blessing, Godsway Donyoh, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Turkey-based Nuru Sulley.

AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori, striker Raphael Dwamena and Schalke 04 kid Bernard Tekpetey were also present.

”This is not an official training. As we know, our official training starts when the teams are supposed to release their players for the official training and that according to the law is 14 days before the tournament starts,” Daara told the media at Wednesday training.