Up and coming artiste, Mr One looks awesome in these pictures

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016

2016-12-29

Mr One

Mr One, one of Ghana’s promising rapper has release new pictures for commercial use. The pictures which represents his brand identity is a sign of his readiness for the music scene next year and beyond.

The ‘Esi’ hitmaker has already featured the likes of Silky vocalist Lutther on one of his song ‘Buldozer’ and working consistetly to get his music heard by the masses both in Ghana and beyond.

Mr One is trading is musical career under the management of 1RMT,a ghanaian record lable led by Michael Lord Gyan.

Listen to ‘Esi’ by Mr One on soundcloud