Transition team to present interim report to Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is to be presented with an official interim report on the progress of the transition process next week as he prepares to take office, Spokesperson for the NPP transition team has confirmed.

Heads of the various working teams together with the co-chair of the team, Yaw Osafo Marfo met today to begin arrangements for a formal interim report to be submitted to the President- elect following. The report as requested by Akufo-Addo will update him on the progress ahead of the inauguration.

“it’s a meeting of the heads of the various working teams to provide a reporting template with which the various working teams will provide an interim report for the benefit of the president-elect before inauguration day”, he said.

He also confirmed the submission of all handing over notes of government to representatives of the incoming NPP.

Addressing the media after today’s transition meeting, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP said the remaining set of Government machinery was submitted last Friday, making a complete set of handing over notes. He added that the documents are currently under scrutiny to ensure there are no discrepancies.

Touching on preparations ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah indicated that invitations have been distributed to the 6000 guests expected to honor the event.

He also said that a final report of the entire transition process will be submitted to Nana Akufo – Addo on February 3, preceded by a final submission of reports to the team on January 20, and final review and editing on the 30th of January.

He urged the public to disregard publications circulating on social media suggesting a list of appointed ministers for the Akufo-Addo led government adding that work is currently ongoing to finalize the nominations for ministerial appointments after which they will be submitted to the President elect for his perusal and consent.