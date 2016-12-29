Showbiz critic blasts Guru and his manager

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Arnold after witnessing the Samba hitmaker’s set posted on Facebook;

“Guru has been in the game for almost 10years and he always sucks on stage. No improvement whatsoever. Nii Funny has been here for only 2 years and he is always impressive. Yooo!” Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo wrote on Facebook Sunday morning after the concert.”

Ray Moni, manager for the seriel hitmaker responding to the criticism also jumped on Facebook and posted on his wall;

“Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo or whatever u cal urself u are a fool to compare Nii Funni to Guru I noe the hate in this industry is so much but don’t ever open that ur stupid mouth to talk shit about ma Artiste again. #nkzmusic”

In a latest interview, Arnold has fired back at Ray Moni and his artist saying;

“When he was making so much noise on Facebook, I was shocked. That guy is a twerp.” The Showbiz critic told Ghonetv. “For guys like that, they have trivialized the artist management bit. He says he is called Ray Moni.

“If you have a manager who is called Ray Moni, it tells you such a person is only coming in for the money. He doesnt really care about the brand.

“Artist management is a serious business, the post that I made, I was comparing Nii Funny’s stage craft with that of Guru and he was not smart enough to decipher the post. I was talking about the effort put into Nii Funny’s performance. Nii Funny is about 15 months in the industry. And he was all over the place. These guys have made artist management cheap.

“I’m not surprised, Guru is a local champion. He has been doing Bekwai, Bodwiase, Tarkwa and more and they feel that is it. I want them to move.A lot of artists are making progression from local to international.”