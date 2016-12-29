Shatta Wale to give away Toyota Camry on new year

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Shatta Wale

The president of Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale, will be giving away a Toyota Camry Sedan to one of his fans at the Tigo Festival of Lights & Music.

The festival will take place at the Junction Mall on January 1, from 12:30 am till daybreak.

Shatta Wale has performed at a number of concerts this December, including Decemba 2 Rememba and Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert.

He also made an appearance at Saminifest after he and Samini ended their long-time beef.