Shatta Wale saves Ghana at 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: zionfelix.net

2016-12-29

Shatta Wale

WatsUp TV, organisers of the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards have announced winners of the maiden edition of the pan African entertainment awards at meant to boost and encourage the production of quality music videos across Africa and beyond.

In a short winners announcement press conference in Accra on December 28, 22 winners emerged out of the 170 music acts and video directors who were nominated when the awards was launched in September, 2016. Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale saved Ghana from shame as the only musician to pick an award from the first edition of the awards.

Diamond Platinum from Tanzania emerged top with three awards. Winners for each category was determined by popular votes from fans of winner from across the world.

Organisers tell Zionfelix.net that winners will storm Ghana next year for a Made in Africa concert, a music festival by Whatsup TV.

Below are full list of winners for the first edition of WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards.

Best Newcomer Video of the Year

Badoo ft Diamond Platinium ( Hamonize )

Best African Reggae Dancehall Video

Shatta Wale ( Chop Kiss ) Ghana

Best Afro Pop Video

Scientific Ft Quincy B (Rotate) Liberria

Best African Hip Pop Video

Iba One (Dokera) Mali

Best African RnB Video

Alikiba (Aje) Tanzania

Best African Traditional Video

Tay Grin FT 2BABA ( Chipapaa ) Malawi

Best African Dance Video

Oudy 1ER (Lokolo) Guinea

Best African Collabo Video

Diamond FT AKA (Make we sing ) Tanzania

Best African group Video

Navy Kenzo (Kamatia ) Tanzania

Best African Male Video

Diamond Platinium FT Psquare ( Kidogo ) Tanzania

Best African Female Video

Vivian Chidid ( Wuyuma) Senegal

Best African Performance

DJ Arafat (Concert a Korkogo) Cote D’Ivorire

Best International Video

Beyonce – Formation (USA)

Best East African Video

Alikiba (Aje) Tanzania

Best Central African Video

Ferre Gola ft Voctoria Kimani (Tucheze) DR Congo

Best North Africa

Ibtissam Tiskat

Best South African Video

Casper Nyvorvest (War Ready)

West Africa Video

DJ Arafat

Best African Video Director

Kidigo (Nigeria)

Best African Music of the Year

Diamond Platinium FT PSquare (Kidigo) Tanzania

Special Recognition Award Music Video Africa

Mr Eazi ft Efya (Skin Tight) Nigeria

Viewer’s Choice Awards

Designer Panda (USA)