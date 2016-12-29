Shatta Wale saves Ghana at 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016
2016-12-29
WatsUp TV, organisers of the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards have announced winners of the maiden edition of the pan African entertainment awards at meant to boost and encourage the production of quality music videos across Africa and beyond.
In a short winners announcement press conference in Accra on December 28, 22 winners emerged out of the 170 music acts and video directors who were nominated when the awards was launched in September, 2016. Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale saved Ghana from shame as the only musician to pick an award from the first edition of the awards.
Diamond Platinum from Tanzania emerged top with three awards. Winners for each category was determined by popular votes from fans of winner from across the world.
Organisers tell Zionfelix.net that winners will storm Ghana next year for a Made in Africa concert, a music festival by Whatsup TV.
Below are full list of winners for the first edition of WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards.
Best Newcomer Video of the Year
Badoo ft Diamond Platinium ( Hamonize )
Best African Reggae Dancehall Video
Shatta Wale ( Chop Kiss ) Ghana
Best Afro Pop Video
Scientific Ft Quincy B (Rotate) Liberria
Best African Hip Pop Video
Iba One (Dokera) Mali
Best African RnB Video
Alikiba (Aje) Tanzania
Best African Traditional Video
Tay Grin FT 2BABA ( Chipapaa ) Malawi
Best African Dance Video
Oudy 1ER (Lokolo) Guinea
Best African Collabo Video
Diamond FT AKA (Make we sing ) Tanzania
Best African group Video
Navy Kenzo (Kamatia ) Tanzania
Best African Male Video
Diamond Platinium FT Psquare ( Kidogo ) Tanzania
Best African Female Video
Vivian Chidid ( Wuyuma) Senegal
Best African Performance
DJ Arafat (Concert a Korkogo) Cote D’Ivorire
Best International Video
Beyonce – Formation (USA)
Best East African Video
Alikiba (Aje) Tanzania
Best Central African Video
Ferre Gola ft Voctoria Kimani (Tucheze) DR Congo
Best North Africa
Ibtissam Tiskat
Best South African Video
Casper Nyvorvest (War Ready)
West Africa Video
DJ Arafat
Best African Video Director
Kidigo (Nigeria)
Best African Music of the Year
Diamond Platinium FT PSquare (Kidigo) Tanzania
Special Recognition Award Music Video Africa
Mr Eazi ft Efya (Skin Tight) Nigeria
Viewer’s Choice Awards
Designer Panda (USA)