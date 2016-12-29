Shatta Wale & Burna Boy thrill patrons of Hajia4real’s Global Wave Party

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: Chris Koney

2016-12-29

Burna Boy and Shatta Wale got patrons dancing all night long

The Soho Bar at Marina Mall in Accra came alive on when LVC Entertainment, owned by Ghanaian Socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real hosted the official end of year party, dubbed as Global Wave on Friday 23rd December 2016.

The massively attended event saw the crème de la crème of the showbiz industry coming out on the night to make a fashion statement. From musicians, movie icons and sporting personalities, they were all on point from their appearance to mannerisms.

Multiple award winner and Starr FM’s drive time dis jockey, DJ Vyrusky and the official disc jockey of celebrated Nigerian musician Wizkid, DJ Tunez, got the patrons on their feet all night as they worked the turn tables.

The arrival of currently the biggest and most sought after Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale and sensational Nigerian dancehall musician, Burna Boy and their crew sent the entire venue into a state of excitement as the patrons kept screaming their names. Their performances were the climax of the event with the patrons shouting for more.

An elated Hajia4Real after the event was full of praises for her team and also thanked all patrons for making time to be at the event. “This is the beginning of bigger things LVC Entertainment will be doing in Ghana in 2017. We have over the period done a lot of things in the United States, particularly New York and we think it’s time to bring our expertise to help grow the Ghanaian events and entertainment industry”, she said.

It appears lovers of quality entertainment events will have a lot more fun in the coming years with LVC Entertainment rolling out its operations in Ghana after its success in the United States of America.