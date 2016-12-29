Remove all election posters – AMA to parties

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, AMA boss

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has asked all political parties to remove their posters and other publicity materials from public facilities in accordance with the Assembly’s by-laws because the elections are over.

A statement released and signed by Sam Ayeh-Datey, Metro Coordinating Director on Thursday December 29 said: “The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is concerned about the rampant erecting and pasting of publicity materials such as political parties’ paraphernalia and church posters at public places, premises and facilities, especially bridges and flyovers.”

“The AMA wishes to inform the general public especially the political parties that elections are over and they are, therefore, being reminded of the AMA cleaning by-law of 1995 section 4(1) of the Local Government bulletin, which states that, ‘No person shall affix posters for advertisement on any wall, tree or fixtures, other than: a) The spaces specifically provided or approved by the AMA for such purposes; or b) The property owned or occupied by the advertiser.’”

The statement added: “It would therefore be appreciated if all publicity materials which have not been permitted by the Assembly are removed within three (3) days of publication or the Assembly shall be forced to do same and surcharge those found culpable for the cost of removal.”