Pricey Restaurant Offers Dish Served On iPad

Quince, a Michelin triple-star rated restaurant in San Francisco, USA is offering a dish called “A Dog in Search of Gold”- crispy white truffle croquettes served atop an iPad which the screen runs a video of a dog hunting for truffles in a forest.

“Living in San Francisco for over 20 years, I have witnessed the tech boom and I wanted to combine a little bit of gastronomy with technology and a little bit of education,” Quince chef Michael Tusk told The Mercury News. “The idea was simply about taking the guest on a voyage to being out truffle hunting and then having a moment when the truffle is dug from the ground.

“Truffles and where they come from is always a question that the guest asks about. Guests are curious, and it allows a dialogue to begin and start the meal in a relaxed manner.

“A lot of my staff still have visions of large pigs hunting for truffles in photos from decades past, not small and nimble dogs.”

The iPad platters are decorated with moss and other vegetation to make it look like forest scenes, with tasty morsels scattered throughout. Tusk unveiled the dish two years ago, with white truffles, then with the black version of the fungi. The restaurant has more than 20 iPads to use for the dish, Tusk said. The devices slip into custom-made boxes designed by Tusk and a San Francisco woodworker Luke Bartels. “The more that I can support local artisans and have service pieces made for the restaurant and support the community, the better,” Tusk said. The food sits on a screen atop the iPad, and the screen is sterilized after every use, he said. “The food does not directly sit on top of the iPad,” he added.





