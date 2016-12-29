PPP holds final press conference for 2016

Papa Kwesi Nduom has lost the general elections twice consecutively since the inception of the party

After a massive campaign by the Progressive People’s Party Flagbearer and running mate Bridgette Dzobgenuku in the run up to the December 7 elections, a self-assured Papa Kwesi Nduom was poised for victory as it appeared he had succeeded in convincing several Ghanaians to vote for him.

He was however disappointed at the turnout of events after he lost to the New Patriotic Party who polled 5,716,026 votes.

After a long period of silence following its defeat in the polls, the Progressive People’s Party is this morning, holding a final press conference for the year 2016 at the party’s headquarters.

The event which will be chaired by Party Flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom will focus on the real change Ghana needs as well as other issues of National importance moving into 2017.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom garnered 105,682 votes representing 1% of the total votes in this years elections; an improvement on the initial 64, 362 votes representing 0.59% polled in the 2012 elections.