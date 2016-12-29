PLAYBACK: PPP holds final press conference for 2016

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: GhanaWeb

play videoPapa Kwesi Nduom has lost the general elections twice consecutively since the inception of the party

After a massive campaign by the Progressive People’s Party Flagbearer and running mate Bridgette Dzobgenuku in the run up to the December 7 elections, a self-assured Papa Kwesi Nduom was poised for victory as it appeared he had succeeded in convincing several Ghanaians to vote for him.

He was however disappointed at the turnout of events after he lost to the New Patriotic Party who polled 5,716,026 votes.

After a long period of silence following its defeat in the polls, the Progressive People’s Party this morning, held a press briefing at the party’s headquarters.

The briefing which is the final for the year 2016 had PPP Flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom addressing issues spanning a review of Ghana’s constitution, to the appointment of government officials and the proposal of a National referendum to determine payment of taxes by the President.

Dr. Nduom also tackled other issues pertaining to changes he believes the incoming government should effect moving forward to enhance development.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom garnered 105,682 votes representing 1% of the total votes in this years elections; an improvement on the initial 64, 362 votes representing 0.59% polled in the 2012 elections.